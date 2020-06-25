Why Denise Welch decided to write about depression

Media player
Loose Women star Denise Welch describes her battle with depression in new book
It was viral tweets that made Loose Women star Denise Welch write a book about depression.
The actress described her own battle with clinical depression in a video on Twitter last year.
The response to those tweets encouraged Welch to go further and write a book on the subject.
25 Jun 2020
