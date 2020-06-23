'Nostalgic' family-run TV channel a lockdown hit

Media player
Talking Pictures TV channel a lockdown hit
Family-run Talking Pictures are based out of a garden office in Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom.
The TV channel has become a huge hit with nearly six million viewers a week during lockdown. It specialises in British-made films of years gone by.
The BBC's media and arts correspondent David Sillito went to meet the family.
