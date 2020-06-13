Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Happy birthday to the Queen 👑
Fifty-two members of the Royal Opera House's chorus have reunited online to wish the Queen a happy official birthday.
The choir has been trying to find ways of coming together since being furloughed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They decided to record a reworked version of the National Anthem, with the whole project taking two weeks to complete.
