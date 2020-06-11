Media player
Hillary Clinton: New documentary 'sets the record straight'
Former presidential candidate and first lady Hillary Clinton is the subject of a new four-hour documentary.
The programme tells the story of her life through interviews given by Clinton to documentary maker Nanette Burstein.
11 Jun 2020
