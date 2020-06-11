Coronation Street, and the Rovers, return
Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown

The first Zoom press conference in Coronation Street's nearly 60-year history has taken place.

Programme bosses and stars described the special measures now in place on the cobbles as filming resumes.

The show has been screened three days a week throughout the lockdown and the new episodes filmed this week will be on screen in July.

