Coronation Street, and the Rovers, return

Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown
The first Zoom press conference in Coronation Street's nearly 60-year history has taken place.
Programme bosses and stars described the special measures now in place on the cobbles as filming resumes.
The show has been screened three days a week throughout the lockdown and the new episodes filmed this week will be on screen in July.
11 Jun 2020
