The power of film-making with camera phones

In the US a critic-at-large at the New York Times recently wrote that “the most urgent film-making anybody’s doing in this country right now is by black people with camera phones”.
It is an observation that comes in the wake of footage shot of George Floyd who died while under arrest.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook examines this urgent film-making and its potency which is growing more visible in other videos by the day.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News
11 Jun 2020
