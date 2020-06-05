Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Abbey Road Studios re-opens after 10 weeks of closure
Abbey Road Studios, the recording venue made famous by The Beatles, has re-opened.
It was forced to close ten weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time it has closed in its 89 year history.
Special measures were taken, to allow for a recording of an album by jazz musician Melody Gardot.
The BBC's arts editor Will Gompertz listened in.
-
05 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-52939946/abbey-road-studios-re-opens-after-10-weeks-of-closureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window