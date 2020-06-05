Abbey Road Studios re-opens after 10 weeks
Abbey Road Studios, the recording venue made famous by The Beatles, has re-opened.

It was forced to close ten weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time it has closed in its 89 year history.

Special measures were taken, to allow for a recording of an album by jazz musician Melody Gardot.

The BBC's arts editor Will Gompertz listened in.

