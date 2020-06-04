We Are One: A global online film festival launches

Video

The coronavirus pandemic has seen film festivals turning virtual to show their offerings.

Now a 10-day global film festival is underway on the video-sharing platform YouTube.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival is showing more than 100 movies drawn from some of the world’s top film festivals.

Money raised from the festival will go to Covid-19 relief efforts.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

