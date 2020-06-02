Spike Lee on George Floyd: 'This is not new'

Media player
Spike Lee on George Floyd's death and his new film Da 5 Bloods
Director Spike Lee says "we should honour George Floyd, but it's not just him".
The Oscar-winner said the reasons for the current unrest included the deaths of black people like George Floyd but also wider injustices and inequalities.
Speaking to the BBC about his new Netflix film Da 5 Bloods, which follows a group of African-American war veterans, when asked about racial tensions Lee said: "this is not new, it's been going on for 400 years."
02 Jun 2020
