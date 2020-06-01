Banjo: 'I looked at George Floyd and saw my dad'

Media player
Ashley Banjo: 'I looked at George Floyd and I saw my dad'
Diversity's Ashley Banjo has spoken out about the death of George Floyd, saying the arrest footage made him feel "sick to my stomach".
Speaking to the BBC, he reflected on his personal experiences of growing up in a mixed race family in the UK.
"It brought up... times of being pulled over, being wrongly detained, being questioned," he said.
01 Jun 2020
