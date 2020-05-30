Making music videos in lockdown

Media player
Remi Wolf on how she makes music videos in lockdown
Music videos are often big budget affairs filmed in glamorous locations with a cast and crew to rival a movie. But what happens when a pandemic strikes and everyone is told to practise social distancing and not leave their home?
Rising star Remi Wolf told the BBC's Sophie van Brugen how she got around the problem, and what coronavirus could mean for the future of the music video.
30 May 2020
