Coronavirus: Cultural sector "first to suffer and last to come back" - Bjorn Ulvaeus
Bjorn Ulvaeus, one quarter of ABBA and President of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) said the cultural sector is 'extra vulnerable' due to Coronavirus and urged governments for support.
The musician told the BBC that he hopes to use technology to help creators get payments 'more efficiently and accurately'.
29 May 2020
