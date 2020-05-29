Media player
Cinema signs become a creative canvas in pandemic times
Normally a space for displaying film times, cinema signs have seen a wave of creativity in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.
Witty customised signage has appeared reflecting the cinema owners love of films, their humour and concerns.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
29 May 2020
