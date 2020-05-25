Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Charlotte Martin on recording The Archers at home
Charlotte Martin explains how she's playing Susan Carter in The Archers from her home during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
25 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-52796962/charlotte-martin-on-recording-the-archers-at-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window