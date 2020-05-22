Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Goldie Hawn: 'Tell children the truth about coronavirus'
Goldie Hawn has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she thinks it’s important to be honest with children when talking about the coronavirus pandemic, if they ask questions.
The actor set up MindUP, an educational programme to help children with their mental health, in 2003.
She said it’s important to create a “more optimistic environment in the house, even when we as parents know it could be graver than we think”.
Click here to listen to the whole interview with Goldie Hawn on BBC Sounds.
-
22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-52779025/goldie-hawn-tell-children-the-truth-about-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window