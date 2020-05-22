Goldie Hawn: 'Tell children the truth about coronavirus'

Video

Goldie Hawn has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she thinks it’s important to be honest with children when talking about the coronavirus pandemic, if they ask questions.

The actor set up MindUP, an educational programme to help children with their mental health, in 2003.

She said it’s important to create a “more optimistic environment in the house, even when we as parents know it could be graver than we think”.

