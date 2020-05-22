Hadley's delight after 'mispronunciation row' resolved

Video

Tony Hadley has told BBC Radio 5 Live how he intervened after a Singapore radio station controversially denied a caller a $10,000 prize after it said he’d mispronounced Hadley’s name.

Speaking to 5 Live’s Adrian Chiles, the Spandau Ballet singer said his name “isn’t the most difficult to pronounce” so he initially thought it was a TV windup when Muhammad Shalehan contacted him to confirm the pronunciation of his name.

The radio station has since reversed its decision and has given Muhammad his prize money.