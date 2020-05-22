Tony Hadley: ‘It’s not the most difficult name to pronounce’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hadley's delight after 'mispronunciation row' resolved

Tony Hadley has told BBC Radio 5 Live how he intervened after a Singapore radio station controversially denied a caller a $10,000 prize after it said he’d mispronounced Hadley’s name.

Speaking to 5 Live’s Adrian Chiles, the Spandau Ballet singer said his name “isn’t the most difficult to pronounce” so he initially thought it was a TV windup when Muhammad Shalehan contacted him to confirm the pronunciation of his name.

The radio station has since reversed its decision and has given Muhammad his prize money.

  • 22 May 2020
Go to next video: Tony Hadley, a radio quiz, and a $10,000 riddle