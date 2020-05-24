The 3D artists helping fashion through coronavirus

Video

How can you put on a fashion show without models? Or create a product line with no real materials? Those are the questions facing fashion brands and design companies as the world adjusts to the realities brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

One group that might have the answer to those questions are Digi-Gxl. They are a collective of international women, and trans, intersex and non-binary digital artists who create work in the world of 3-D art, design and animation.

British artist Harriet Davey is a member, and her model Whowle has been signed by a new virtual modelling agency.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer

Photo: A graphic from a 3D printing program Courtesy of Harriet Davey