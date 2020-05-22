Media player
Kristin Scott Thomas on Military Wives film
The British comedy-drama film Military Wives is released online this week and tells the story of a group of women who form a choir while their military partners are away on deployment in Afghanistan.
Talking Movie’s Tom Brook speaks to stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan and director Peter Cattaneo.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News
22 May 2020
