Grinds, Debs and shifting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Normal People decoded: Grinds, Debs and shifting

We unpack some of the Irish slang in the much-loved BBC Three series Normal People.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 May 2020