Grinds, Debs and shifting: Normal People decoded
Normal People – the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel – has been popular to the point it gave BBC Three its best ever week.

For some, the show almost acts as a time capsule of what life was like growing up in Ireland in the 2010s.

The BBC's Larissa Kennelly is here to unpack some of the slang in the scripts that might have passed you by.

  • 18 May 2020
