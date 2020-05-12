Learn how to draw Totoro
Studio Ghibli artist teaches anime fans how to draw Totoro

An anime film producer from Japan’s Studio Ghibli has given fans a quick lesson on how to draw one of its most famous characters: Totoro.

According to Toshio Suzuki - the secret lies in the eyes.

  • 12 May 2020
