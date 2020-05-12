Buck’s Fizz members sing with BBC correspondent

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eurovision tribute by Fizz members and BBC correspondent
The Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled for the first time in its 64-year history because of coronavirus. It was due to be held in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.
To pay tribute, BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg has joined The Fizz members Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston, for a rendition of the 1981 Eurovision winning song Making Your Mind Up.
Producer: Will Vernon
Camera/edit: Matthew Goddard
-
12 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-52623525/eurovision-tribute-by-fizz-members-and-bbc-correspondentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window