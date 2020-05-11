The little theatre with the big lockdown following
Making puppet theatres from lockdown parcel packaging

Like many other venues forced to shut their doors due to coronavirus, puppeteers The Little Angel Theatre have had to up their online presence.

They've been overwhelmed by the response.

Video journalist Alex Stanger

  • 11 May 2020
