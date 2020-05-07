Video

Andy Serkis has told BBC Radio 5 Live why he wanted to do a continuous live reading of The Hobbit online.

The Gollum actor will read JRR Tolkien's 1937 novel from start to end, breaking only to nip to the loo.

Money raised will be split between NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake he said: “I just thought, everyone is under such stressful conditions... I wanted to find some way of alleviating [that], of taking people on an adventure.”

His reading will take place from 10:00 BST on bank holiday Friday, with streaming details to follow via his Hobbitathon Covid-19 Go Fund Me Page.