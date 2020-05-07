Spaceship Earth: Living in a biosphere for science
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Spaceship Earth: People who lived in a replica Earth

Documentary Spaceship Earth focuses on the story of eight individuals in the US who, almost 30 years ago, went into quarantine for two years as part of a scientific experiment which recreated Earth’s ecosystem.

Director Matt Wolf speaks to Talking Movies’ Tom Brook about the film.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News

  • 07 May 2020
Go to next video: How Hollywood stars are responding to lockdown