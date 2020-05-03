Game of Thrones actor breaks deadlift world record
Icelander actor and powerlifter, Hafthor Bjornsson, has set a new world record by deadlifting a hefty 501kg (1,104lb).

Bjornsson, who played Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record at his gym in Iceland.

Bjornsson, who is 2.05m tall (6ft 9in), won the World's Strongest Man competition in 2018.

