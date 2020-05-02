New London mural pays tribute to NHS 'heroes'
Coronavirus: Timelapse of London artist creating NHS mural

A new mural has appeared under London's famous Waterloo Bridge.

Created by British artist Lionel Stanhope, the mural pays tribute to NHS 'heroes' during the coronavirus pandemic.

