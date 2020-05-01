YouTubers dance, cook, quiz in livestream for NHS
Stream #WithMe: YouTubers dance, cook and quiz in livestream for NHS

Saffron Barker, Big Narstie and Yammy are among the stars who have taken part in a four-hour YouTube livestream to raise money for the NHS.

They were each set a challenge to complete by the end of stream on Thursday.

There was dancing, laughs, and tips and tricks on how to stay positive during lockdown.

  • 01 May 2020
