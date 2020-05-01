A virtual wedding on Animal Crossing

Media player
Coronavirus: Virtual marriage on Animal Crossing
A couple whose wedding was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic have invited friends and family to watch them tie the knot on Nintendo’s Animal Crossing.
Janna and Stefan, from Maryland, US, walked down the aisle and made vows during the ceremony.
The couple, who met online six years ago, said it was a "lot of fun" and are looking forward to a real wedding later in the year.
01 May 2020
