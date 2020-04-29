Slumdog Millionaire director's tribute to Irrfan Khan
How Irrfan Khan helped Slumdog Millionaire to become an Oscar winner

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, renowned internationally for roles in the hit films Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, has died at the age of 53.

Director Danny Boyle said he had played a "pivotal" role in Slumdog Millionaire's Academy Award success.

