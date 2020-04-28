Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What are TV shows like without audiences?
TV shows are having to film without their usual audiences, as social distancing measures continue amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Question Time, The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You are among the programmes currently having to record episodes without a studio audience.
28 Apr 2020
