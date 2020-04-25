When taking the rubbish out becomes dance

Media player
Coronavirus: Dancer uses bin night to perform for neighbours
Albert Garcia is a graduate professional dancer living in a small flat in Valencia, in Spain.
The country has been under strict lockdown since March 16 to try to stop the spread of coronavirus, which has killed at least 22,000 people there, according to government figures.
Due to the restrictions, Albert has not been able to dance freely, but that changed the moment he embraced taking the rubbish out as an act of freedom - and a gift to his new neighbours.
Produced and edited by Blanca Munoz. Music: “Orobroy” by Dorantes
