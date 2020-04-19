Stars come out for Together At Home

Media player
Video
Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and the Rolling Stones Together At Home
More than 100 stars have taken part in the Together At Home concert.
Lady Gaga organised the online gig to celebrate front-line workers during the coronavirus crisis.
Highlights from the eight hour gig will be shown on BBC One at 19.15 to 21.15BST on Sunday.
19 Apr 2020
