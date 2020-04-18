Captain Tom Moore releases fundraising single

Media player
Captain Tom Moore teams up with singer Michael Ball in charity release
Captain Tom Moore has teamed up with Michael Ball for a fundraising cover of You'll Never Walk Alone.
The 99-year-old war veteran has already raised more than £20m by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
18 Apr 2020
