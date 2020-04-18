Pianist Lang Lang on coronavirus benefit concert

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Lang Lang on taking part in all-star concert
Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang is one of more than 100 artists performing live from their homes, to support front-line workers tackling the coronavirus crisis.
-
18 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-52337850/coronavirus-lang-lang-on-taking-part-in-all-star-concertRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window