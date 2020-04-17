Joe Lycett: My anxieties have reduced in lockdown
Comedian Joe Lycett on how the current situation has impacted on his mental health

Comedian Joe Lycett has told BBC Radio 5 Live that some of his anxieties have actually reduced whilst being in lockdown.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake he said: “I think it’s returning to the simple and only having a certain number of tasks to do. For some people that’s quite valuable.”

This clip is from Nihal Arthanayake on Wednesday 9 April 2020.

The BBC Action Line has more information and support about mental health: www.bbc.co.uk/actionline

