Joe Lycett: My anxieties have reduced in lockdown

Comedian Joe Lycett on how the current situation has impacted on his mental health
Comedian Joe Lycett has told BBC Radio 5 Live that some of his anxieties have actually reduced whilst being in lockdown.
Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake he said: “I think it’s returning to the simple and only having a certain number of tasks to do. For some people that’s quite valuable.”
This clip is from Nihal Arthanayake on Wednesday 9 April 2020.
The BBC Action Line has more information and support about mental health: www.bbc.co.uk/actionline
17 Apr 2020
