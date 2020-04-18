National Youth Orchestra's Ode to Joy across Britain
National Youth Orchestra's Ode to Joy across Great Britain

The orchestra's 164 musicians joined together to perform the classic piece in a show of solidarity, dedicated to everyone in need of a "musical pick-me-up".

They were joined by Marin Alsop, music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, who conducted from her home in the US.

  • 18 Apr 2020
