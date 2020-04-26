On location with the stars of Normal People

Video

Sally Rooney's novel Normal People has been adapted for TV.

Cold Feet star Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Marianne, alongside Paul Mescal as the other main character, Connell.

The 12-part series directed by Lenny Abrahamson will be shown on BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

BBC News went to meet the stars on location in Dublin.

Filmed by Sophie van Brugen

Produced by Claudia Redmond