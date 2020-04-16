Even Hollywood stars have video call troubles

Video

Actor Michael Sheen had a video chat malfunction at the start of his interview on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Presenter Emma Barnett had to remind him to look into the camera during the live interview instead of pointing it towards his ceiling light.

The actor also explained (and demonstrated) getting into character as Chris Tarrant, who he plays in the ITV drama ‘Quiz’, plus revealed how he's been mistaken for fellow actor Martin Sheen for his entire career.

This clip is originally from Emma Barnett on Thursday 16 April 2020.