The films to give solace to sports fans

With virtually no major live sporting events tasking place around the world sports fans can turn to films to find comfort.
Talking Movies’ Matt Floyd reviews several films which could bring some solace in these pandemic times.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
16 Apr 2020
