Poetry power: BBC correspondents read their favourites (part two)
Poetry has helped some of the BBC's correspondents through difficult times.
Here they share the words that have resonated with them.
These readings are part of a series every week day on the Today programme - you can hear the readings from week one here
10 Apr 2020
