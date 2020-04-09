Could Quibi change how we watch films?
Could streaming app Quibi change how we watch films?

Mobile-first streaming app Quibi launched earlier this week.

It offers a wide range of programmes but none are more than 10 minutes long.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 09 Apr 2020
