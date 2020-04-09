How Russian ballet continues without a theatre

Media player
Coronavirus: How Russia's ballet wasn't shut down despite lockdown
In Russia, like the UK, measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus have resulted in the shut down of entertainment venues.
But for dancers of the Mikhailovsky Theatre, the show - despite isolation - goes on.
BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg reports.
09 Apr 2020
