A tearful farewell to The One Show's Matt Baker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The One Show: Matt Baker's last day leaves Alex Jones in tears

The One Show's Matt Baker has received an emotional send-off from his co-host Alex Jones, after nine years presenting the BBC One programme.

Matt joined Alex via video link on Tuesday evening, as he is self-isolating at home after a family member showed coronavirus symptoms.

Read more: The One Show will not replace Matt Baker

  • 01 Apr 2020
Go to next video: How are TV soaps reacting to coronavirus?