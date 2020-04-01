A tearful farewell to The One Show's Matt Baker

Media player
Video
The One Show: Matt Baker's last day leaves Alex Jones in tears
The One Show's Matt Baker has received an emotional send-off from his co-host Alex Jones, after nine years presenting the BBC One programme.
Matt joined Alex via video link on Tuesday evening, as he is self-isolating at home after a family member showed coronavirus symptoms.
Read more: The One Show will not replace Matt Baker
01 Apr 2020
