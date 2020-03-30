BBC's Fergal Keane recites verse that gives him hope
Video

Radio 4 Today: BBC's Fergal Keane with the verse that helped sustain him through PTSD

On Radio 4 Today some of BBC News' best known voices offer favourite poems of #comfortandhope and talk about the importance of the words in their lives.

  • 30 Mar 2020
