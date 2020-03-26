Media player
Movie streaming boom as people stay at home
Like many other industries, the film business has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic but around the world people are watching films in high numbers through streaming platforms.
It is being predicted that this surge in streaming may forever change viewing habits, hastening the demise of the traditional cinema. From his home in New York, Talking Movies' Tom Brook has been speaking to moviegoers around the world via Skype.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
26 Mar 2020
