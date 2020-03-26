Media player
Hit 70s song gets coronavirus rewrite
It's one of this country’s most iconic songs and the singer is one of millions now under lockdown due to coronavirus.
Ralph McTell wrote The Streets of London over 50 years ago but now he’s done something he’s always previously refused.
As a response to the coronavirus he’s written a new verse. He wanted to call attention to the plight of thousands of homeless people who are struggling to find safe conditions in which to self isolate.
Standing at a safe distance, Fergal Keane has been speaking to Ralph McTell about the new verse.
26 Mar 2020
