A look back at the career of Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers: A look back at the country music legend's career
American country music legend Kenny Rogers has died aged 81.
A family representative said he "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes".
The BBC's David Sillito looks back at his singing career.
21 Mar 2020
