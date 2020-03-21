The South West show goes on

Media player
Turning SXSW disappointment into an online opportunity
For more than 30 years music careers have been made at showcases at the South By South West festival in Austin, Texas.
But when it became one of the first music festivals to be cancelled because of coronavirus, musicians were left out of pocket and without a platform to perform on.
That’s when various music bodies, known as the British Music Embassy, banded together to create a gig to be played across the BBC and online.
