Alanis Morissette: Ironically, I'm the grammar police

Alanis Morissette's debut album Jagged Little Pill is 25 years old
It's 25 years since Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill made her a household name - and to mark the anniversary she's going on tour.
She spoke to the BBC about the hit album, the Broadway show based on it, and juggling motherhood with her career.
06 Mar 2020
